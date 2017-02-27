10 Participants Named for IFAJ/DuPont Pioneer 2017 Master Class

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) has named 10 outstanding agricultural journalists to participate in the IFAJ/DuPont Pioneer 2017 Master Class. The programme will be held in conjunction with IFAJ’s global congress in Pretoria, South Africa, in late March.

The participants are: Christopher Bendana, Uganda; Jean Armand BokallyDande, Cameroon; PodjoleyEssonana, Togo; AmadouJallow, Gambia; HaroonJanjua, Pakistan; Modou S. Joof, Gambia; Juma Juma, Tanzania; Maia Mamulashvili, Georgia; BeeneMujala, Zambia and Kelly Njombo, Zambia.

“These 10 outstanding people have already demonstrated their skills as journalists, and they are poised to becoming leaders in the evolution of agricultural journalism guilds in the years to come,” says Owen Roberts, IFAJ president.

“The Master Class programme is in recognition of their accomplishments and is an opportunity for to them engage in professional development, leadership training and global networking that will allow them to reach new heights.”

Roberts noted that the Master Class programme includes participation in a two-day professional development workshop immediately prior to the IFAJ congress.

The programme, sponsored by DuPont Pioneer; a developer and supplier of plant genetics to farmers worldwide, emphasised the need for more reporting skills and leadership training.

Roberts thus thanked the three IFAJ judges – Lena Johanssen, Per Henrik Hansen and Kingsley Kaswende, who he said had a tough challenge in finalising the selections from amongst the largest-ever group of Master Class applicants.

“As a global business, we are proud to provide continuing support to the IFAJ’s Master Class Programme, which offers agricultural journalists worldwide professional development and knowledge-based skills,” says Tracy Willits, DuPont Pioneer global communications director.

Willits said through the high-quality information and communications these journalists share, they can foster understanding that will yield significant benefits to farmers, consumers and others throughout the value chain.