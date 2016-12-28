15 Cadis Trained on Sexual,Domestic Offences Acts

The Women’s Bureau and partners on Saturday concluded a two-day training for Islamic court magistrates on the content of the translated versions of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Acts.

The training, which was held at the NaNA conference hall, was designed to translate and validate the two important acts.

Speaking at the training, Cadi Omar Secka informed the gathering that the training was organised by Women’s Bureau in collaboration with the Cadi Courts on the two Acts, which were prepared for women; namely Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Acts.

According to him, a request was sent to his office to translate these two Acts into Arabic versions, which was done.

The two-day training was meant for Cadis to be familiar with the two Acts.

Secka underscored the crucial role of Cadis in society, saying they play a very important role in the development of any country.

“This two-day training will benefit the participants a lot because Domestic Violence Act mostly comes from family background, which our courts are dealing with. This is why the training is so important and useful, because it will impact positively on the society especially the participants,” .

Cadi Sheikh Mahfus Sanyang, a participant, also thanked the organisers for the initiative, which according to him, would accord Cadis an opportunity to be familiar with the laws of The Gambia.

He maintained that the move would expose them to these two important Acts of 2013.

Kajali Sonko, executive director of Women’s Bureau affirmed that they have a good working partnership with the Christian Council and Supreme Islamic Council and this, he said is what motivated them to come up with such a training package.

According to him, when such legislations are passed in the jurisdiction, they have to make sure that Cadi Courts, which are dealing with such cases relating to domestic violence, are aware of the content of such legislations.

Sonko maintained that they have realised that things were happening that violate the rights of women and girls.

Cognizant of the crucial role of Cadis in soceity, the Office of the Vice President and Minister of Women’s Affairs, UNFPA and partners looked into such initiative; thus the training for 15 Cadis in the country.

by Fatou Gassama