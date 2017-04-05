169 Irregular Migrants Arrived in Banjul

Following the voluntary repatriation of irregular migrants from Libya, another 169 returnees have yesterday arrived at the Banjul International Airport.

editorialeditorialThe returnees involve both citizens of The Gambia and Senegal. They also include men and women who were escorted by officials of the International Operation for Migration (IOM).

In an interview with the Migrants, Sanna Camara, a native of Talinding, said he left The Gambia since last year, noting that he encountered series of difficulties on his journey. “On my way going, I was illegally arrested, jailed and seriously beaten by unknown armed men in Libya,” he explained.

According to him, he wasn’t forced to return back to home, saying he instead demanded for deportation due to stress, torture and humiliation he was encountering. “Prior to my going, I was working around Jerma Beach, at Senegambia, as a juice seller, which was at least earning me some money to take care of myself.

Fatou Bojang, a native of Bansang and a farmer, disclosed that she embarked on the journey some months ago, and spent two months in prison and one month at the United Nation’s Camp in Libya, waiting to be returned to The Gambia. “We have suffered a lot; you will be beaten daily in prison when you haven’t done anything wrong,” she said.

The young farmer further stated that her reason of embarking on the journey was to search for greener pasture in Europe in order to support her poor family. “I have seen lot of my friends who successfully entered Europe through the back way, supporting their families and my inspiration to embark on the journey got drawn from that aspect,” she said.

Bubacarr Jobe, a resident of Brikama, said he has been in Libya since 2015. “I was working to pay for my crossing, but later got arrested and jailed in a prison without bathrooms and toilets for seven months. I was locked up in a cell that was accommodating about 700 detainees. I have completely regretted embarking on the journey, but I’m so happy that I have returned to my country with my life,” he expressed.

He further noted that they (the returnees) have established a group that intent to go around the country to discourage and sensitize people, especially youths about the dangers attached to irregular migration. “Young people must desist from this deadly journey; it has killed and still killing many,” he said.

Jobe called on the new government to consider them by creating job opportunities to work and support their families. “Currently, we all have a common interest of working to develop The Gambia,” he concluded.

Jonsaba Jawara, a young lady, who embarked on the journey with four months pregnancy, said she delivered a boy in prison. “I was severally beaten while I was pregnant. When I delivered, my son nearly died as he was constantly vomiting blood. It was only God’s intervention that made him survived”, she said whilst shading tears.

She thanked the Government of The Gambia and the International Operation for Migration (IOM) for coming to their aid in getting them out of that mess.



