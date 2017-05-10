17th Session of CIFAA Opens in Banjul

The 17 Session of the Committee for Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture for Africa (CIFAA) yesterday opened in Banjul.

The 3-day convergence hosted by The Gambia government in partnership with Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) was held at a local hotel in Senegambia. The meeting, which started yesterday, is aimed at developing and managing of inland fisheries and aquaculture in Africa.

In his opening statement, James Gomez, the minister of Fisheries, Water Resources who is also the minister Responsible for National Assembly Matters, said The Gambia like many coastal African countries, is endowed with brackish and fresh water fisheries resources. “The sector has the potentials to contribute meaningfully to the overall socio-economic development of the country,” the minister said.

Minister Gomez pointed out that capture fisheries in Africa has been seriously under performing over the last 20 years due to biological and economic over fishing. He said illegal and unregulated fishing have cost the continent estimated revenue loss of US$3 billion.

The Fisheries minister stated that aquaculture is still at its infancy stage in The Gambia. He affirmed that his ministries in collaboration with development partners are putting focus and resources on aquaculture development and management in The Gambia. But the minster said despite all efforts, there are still some challenges facing the sustainable development and management of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The FAO country representative in the country Dr. Perpetua Katepa-Kalala reminded the gathering the importance of Africa’s inland fisheries resources. She said thousands of professionals continue to rely on inland fisheries resources for their livelihoods and millions depend on it for their daily nutrition. “Yet, resources in some countries are declining both in terms of quality and quantity, whereas in others there is room for expansion,” Dr. Katepa-Kalala said.

The FAO country representative stated that inland fisheries would only be appropriately considered in decision-making and governance processes if the full range of their economic, social and environmental values are understood and effectively conveyed to stakeholders. She said decision makers need timely and accurate information on the status of inland fish production.

Dr. Katepa-Kalala said aquaculture is a key aspect of several national poverty alleviation, food security and employment generation programmes. “FAO is able and willing to support inland fisheries and aquaculture, and in order to do so, we await your guidance,” Dr. Katapa-Kalala told the participants.

During these 3 days, participants are expected to review its activities and the efforts made by FAO in serving the member countries among other things.

by Modou Kanteh