18 Military Officers Reinstated in GAF

Lieutenant Kemo Kanuteh, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), has confirmed to the Daily Observer that eighteen military officers have been reinstated in to The Gambia Armed Forces.

These military officers were out of service during the former government and the new government decided to bring them on board.

This latest development took place in February, and the military officers include: Major General Saikou Seckan, Brigadier General Alagie Martin, Commodore Madani Senghore, Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham, Colonel Paul Arthur Gomez, Colonel Turro Jawneh, Navy Captain Sambou Barrow, Lt Col Sarjo Jarju, Captain Bakary Camara, Captain Lamin Jabang, Captain Alieu Sanyang, Captain Buba K. Bojang, Captain Abdoulie Jobe, Captain Baba Galleh Bah, Captain Lamin Saidy khan, Lieutenant Amadou Sowe, Lieutenant Buba Sanneh and Private Momodou Njie.

by Omar Wally