191 Returnees Arrived From Guinea Bissau

About 191 Gambians who fled the country as a result of the recent political impasse on Friday arrived in the country safely with the support of the Guinea Bissau government and UNHCR.

Out of the total number of returnees 117 were children.

The returnees were received at the Senegal-Gambia border of Seliti by the staff of the Guinea Bissau embassy in The Gambia.

Speaking to the press, Adeuno Bracia, Guinea Bissau’s vice counselor in The Gambia spoke about the bilateral relationship between Banjul and Bissau. The two countries, he reiterated have a longstanding history including cultural and traditional values, which both countries and its people shared in common.

Muhammed Deen, the Consultant, Trade and Adviser at Guinea Bissau embassy in The Gambia echoed similar sentiments, noting that plans are on the way to repatriate further more Gambian refugees in a later date yet to be decided. He finally commended Guinea-Bissau government, UNHCR and the Gambian authorities in Guinea-Bissau for a job well done by ensuring that the repatriation process has been handled effectively and in a professional manner.

Eliza Pinto, the director general of Non-Governmental Organisation in Bissau who doubles as an activist of Network of Peace and Security for Women in the ECOWAS region said that she was spearheading the activities of the refugees by ensuring that they received all the necessary support they needed.

She thanked the government of Guinea-Bissau, UNHCR and World Food Programme office in Bissau for their tireless support towards the refugees.

She called on the Gambian authorities to send in their helping hand by providing more buses to help in the smooth facilitation and repatriation of the remaining Gambian refugees in Bissau, adding that there are still more Gambians who needs similar support.

Gudingo Da Silva of Busumbala village, among other returnees expressed happiness for the overwhelming support and humanitarian gesture accorded to them by the people and government of Guinea-Bissau, UNHCR, WFP and Gambian authorities in Guinea-Bissau by ensuring that they received maximum comfort during their stay in Bissau and their safe return back home. They all prayed and wish them success in their drive to execute their mandate and duties.