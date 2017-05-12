2 APRC Candidates Went Unopposed

2 of the three candidates nominated under the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party went unopposed ahead of the May 24th Local Government By-Elections to be conducted in 3 regions of The Gambia-West Coast, Central River and Kanifing.

A media released from the Independent Electoral Commission signed by Alieu Momarr Njai, chairman of IEC reads: Results of nominations of Local Government By – Elections

In accordance with section 52 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission hereby gives notice that at the close of nominations on 10th May 2017 and public scrutiny on 11 May 2017, the under mentioned candidates’ nomination papers were accepted and endorsed by the returning Officers in Kanifing, Brikama and Janjanbureh Administrative Areas.

Name Party Ward

Baboucarr Mansally APRC Tallinding

Rohey Dem GDC Tallinding

Musa Badjie UDP Tallinding

Alhagi Alpha MS Jallow GDC Old Jeshwang

Junkung SM Dukureh UDP Old Jeshwang

Abdoulie Jallow PDOIS Galleh

Samba K. Mballow UDP Galleh

Araba Bojang APRC Bantanjang

Alieu Gibba APRC Somita

Mamadi Manneh UDP Sukuta

Therefore, in accordance with section 53 (2) (a) of the Elections Act, elections will be held in Tallinding, Old Jeshwang and Galleh Wards on Wednesday 24th May 2017.

Campaign begins on Saturday 13th May and ends on Monday 22nd May 2017.

In accordance with section 53 (1) (a) of the same act, Araba Bojang, Alieu Gibba and Mamadi Manneh have been duly elected councilors for their various wards since they were the only ones nominated in their various wards at the close of nomination.