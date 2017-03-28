2 Gambian Journalists Leave for South Africa

Two Gambian journalists who won the 2017 International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer Master Class award will be traveling to South Africa this week, where they will join eight other agricultural journalists and communicators around the world.



Modou S. Joof, a journalist and blogger and Amadou Jallow, an editor at the Daily Observer were selected alongside other participants from Cameroon, Georgia, Togo, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia for the Master Class, a programme for professional development, leadership training and global networking.

The Master Class will commence from 30th – 1st April in conjunction with IFAJ’s global congress to be held near Pretoria, South Africa, from 2nd – 8th April. Master Class participants will have the opportunity to attend the congress.

Perfect platform

On Tuesday Joof, 2015 award winner on agriculture reporting said the Master Class and the IFAJ congress would gives him an opportunity to hone his skills, widen his knowledge in agriculture reporting and to improve his leadership skills. “It is also a perfect platform to meet, network and share experience with professional colleagues around the world.” he said.

The farm tours and hands‐on reporting aspects of the programme, he went on, will be a great experience and exposure to agriculture in South Africa the largest food producer and the only net exporter of food in Africa.

According to him, the benefits of taking part in these two important events (the Master Class and the IFAJ World Congress) are enormous because he is ready to share his knowledge and skills with young journalists in The Gambia.

According to him, the Network of Agricultural Communicators (NAC-The Gambia), which currently employs him as a trainer of community radio journalists in the project “Empowering Farmers through Better Agricultural Journalism” would also benefit from his exposure.

Implemented in partnership with the Danish Food and Agricultural Journalists (DFAJ), the NAC project is meant to empower farmers by equipping journalists with the requisite skills to report on agricultural activities that would educate farmers and make a positive change in society.

A former managing editor of The Voice newspaper and president of the Young Journalists Association of The Gambia, Joof since 2011 has initiated and actively participated in many volunteer-trainings of young journalists in The Gambia.

For Jallow, who is the current sitting president of the Network of Agricultural Communicators (NAC) The Gambia, he did not view the events as just a travel opportunity, but to network and bring home some of the world’s newest agricultural reporting and leadership skills. “I think it is time for Africa to wake up to agriculture and handle it as not just for home consumption producer, but to commercialise it and give it the job creation potential it has,” Jallow said.

He said NAC as one of the least agricultural journalists communication networks in The Gambia, would continue to maintain its principles of creating awareness in the country’s agricultural sector and to help educate journalists to stand up as the voice of farmers.

Recognition of accomplishments

Announcing the 2017 Master Class, IFAJ President Owen Roberts, said these 10 outstanding people have already demonstrated their skills as journalists, and are poised to becoming leaders in the evolution of agricultural journalism guilds in the years to come.

“The Master Class programme is in recognition of their accomplishments and an opportunity to engage in professional development leadership training and global networking that will allow them to reach new heights,” Roberts said.

The Master Class is sponsored by DuPont Pioneer a developer and supplier of plant genetics to farmers worldwide.

Tracy Willits, global communications director, DuPont Pioneer, said they are proud to provide continuing support to the IFAJ’s Master Class Programme, which offers agricultural journalists worldwide a professional development and knowledge-based skills.

“Through the high-quality information and communications, these journalists shared, they can foster understanding that would yield significant benefits to farmers, consumers and others throughout the value chain,” Willits said.