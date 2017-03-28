2 SOLDIERS ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF CANNABIS

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) have recently arrested two serving members of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) with bags of Cannabis Sativa, in Brikama, in the West Coast Region (WCR), the Daily Observer has been reliably informed.



Corporal Malang Bojang and Lance Corporal Seedy Saidy, both at Yundum Barrack’s Engineering Unit, were arrested in Brikama with six bags of suspected cannabis sativa by the DLEAG officers. The Public Relations Officer of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia, Ousman Saidybah has confirmed the story, saying the suspects were arrested with six bags, containing sixty nine (69) big bundles of suspected Cannabis Sativa.

PRO Saidybah said that the suspected cannabis sativa were recovered from a military vehicle being used by the suspects to traffic the drugs. “They are presently in our custody helping narcotic officers in their marathon investigation,” he added.

The DLEAG PRO assured the general public of the Agency’s continued commitment Elections in Gambia Should be Business of Allbe enforced to the later without prejudice or favour. We therefore, call on the public to report drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related crimes,” he stated.

Close multi-sectoral approach, he said, would be very pertinent if they were to succeed in stemming the root cause of drug abuse and trafficking, thus Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s), youth groups, religious leaders and other opinion leaders should collaborate with the agency in arresting the menace of drug related issues.

by Momodou Jawo