2017 GCCI Trade Fair Slated for April

The 11th edition of Trade Fair Gambia International 2017 is slated for 15th to 30th April, with the theme ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Opportunities’. The events, which will be held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, will bring together both local and internationals participants. Bajara Jabbi, GCCI board director and chairman, Trade Fair Committee made the disclosure on Wednesday at Kerr Jula.

Jabbi said the trade fair presents a platform for businesses and industry innovators to showcase their products and services and gain access to both domestic and international markets. “With majority of export coming from the agro -business industry, the whole value chain must be exposed and understood.”

According to him, the key objectives of the fair is to champion the creation of private sector jobs, promote the exportation of “Made in The Gambia” product, highlight investment opportunities in the Gambia and network local enterprise with business opportunities at international level thereby increasing inter-regional trade.

Muhammed Jagana, president of GCCI, said throughout the year, they have witnessed challenging economic situation in The Gambia, but they are now hopeful for significant economic growth in the years to come. “GCCI in collaboration with the new government will work towards building a new Gambia by continuing to develop and support the private sectors as a whole.”

GCCI president said they would be commemorating golden jubilee as voice of the Gambian business and prides itself in connecting businesses and creating opportunities over the years. “The success has been attributed to the partnership it has built and continues to build primarily with government and various businesses and organisations both locally and internationally over the past 50 years.”

Jagana noted that GCCI expects to play its role in a more dynamic and efficient way in this changing economic environment, through creating and seeking strategic partnership for the benefit of the business community.

by Omar Wally