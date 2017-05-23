2nd Tourism Sector Consultation Meeting Held

The 2nd tourism sector consultative forum that attracts youth and stakeholders in the tourism sector to devise a roadmap on backward linkages with horticulture and market gardening in The Gambia was recently held at a hotel in Bijilo.

It brought together 55 participants mainly representatives from the ministries of Trade and Tourism, hotels, farmers groups, youth, training institutions and local farmer-based NGOs.

The forum was organised by The Gambia Tourism Board (GTB), The Gambia Hotel Association (GHA) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration & Employment (MOTIE) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and supported by the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), a four-year initiative implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and funded by the European Union (EU) Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.

During the programme, participants actively engaged in assessing the current challenges impacting the relationship between food suppliers and hotels. Through group discussions, stakeholders identified possible ways to improve the local supply chain and increase local production.

In his opening remarks,Abdoulie Hydara, Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board, noted that the tourism sector is the highest source of formal employment in The Gambia. “It offers potential youth employment opportunities in the hospitality business and other related services such as tour guiding, creative industries or food supplies,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said, supplying locally produced fruits and vegetables to hotels was a challenge. Most of the food supply to hotels, he said are currently imported from abroad. “Problems of production continuity, quality packaging and market information are the main obstacles hindering the linkages between the local horticultural sector and the hotel industry.”

“The tourism consultation is part of ITC’s Youth and Trade Roadmap activities that aims to identify youth employment and entrepreneurship opportunities” said Olivier Marty, adviser, Trade Strategy and Competitiveness of the International Trade Centre (ITC). He added “We are actively engaging with tourism stakeholders to work together to develop innovative solutions, build-up partnership and assist young entrepreneurs to capture business opportunities in agriculture-tourism linkages”.

Marcel Leijzer, technical assistance director at the World Tourism Organisation (UN-WTO) and Dr. Frederic Thomas tourism expert from ITC, presented best practices on Developing and Strengthening Horticulture-tourism Linkages.

