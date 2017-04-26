30,000 Cattle to Be Immunised Against CBPP Says CBPP Logistics Manager

The head of Central Veterinary Laboratory of the DLS who doubles as the logistics manager of the nationwide Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) vaccination, Borry Jabang has assured cattle owners that 30,000 heads of cattle are estimated to be immunised against the CBPP disease by the end of the ongoing nationwide CBPP vaccination exercise.

Jabang made this statement on Monday at a daylong sensitisation meeting with the national livestock owners at the Regional Livestock Services in Brikama, West Coast Region, which was spearheaded by the Department of Livestock Services under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting was meant to sensitise cattle owners on the importance of the ongoing CBPP cattle vaccination campaign.

The deputy director general of the Veterinary Services Animal Health Dr. Ousman Ceesay opined that following the outbreak of CBPP disease in cattle in 2012 in the Central River Region, a five-year national strategy and action plan for its control was developed in which emphasis was put on an uninterrupted nationwide annual vaccination of the entire national herds for five consecutive years.

He stressed that the purpose of the vaccination was to protect and prevent cattle from getting the disease, which is known to cause high production losses and mortalities. According to him, the disease is transmitted exclusively by direct contact between infected and susceptible cattle by means of aerosol from exhaled air or the sick animal.

According to Dr. Ceesay, the predominant symptoms of the disease include loss of appetite, fever and respiratory signs such as difficult in breathing, coughing and nasal discharges and eventual death.

He explained that the exercise would be done in the early hours of the morning from village to village and herd to herd so as to vaccinate all eligible cattle within the boundaries of The Gambia.

On his part, Ebrima O. Jallow, the president of the National Livestock Owners’ Association underscored the importance of the vaccination, saying the disease is considered the biggest threat to cattle production in which so many people are dependent for their livelihoods. He urged members of the association to cooperate and support the campaign while stressing the need for district authorities and stakeholders in the livestock sector to help the association in maintaining the identified cattle tracks, cattle grazing areas as well as fight against cattle theft, which he said, remain his association’s major problem in the region.

Jallow noted that bushfires and estate property developers also hinder the development of livestock, while calling district authorities and government to intervene in these areas.

by Saffiatou Colley