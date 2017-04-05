Students from various schools in The Gambia, who have recently attended the International Francophonie Day celebrations, expressed how special it is to be able to speak French.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Haddy Jallow, a grade 11 student of 22nd July

Academy, said she fluently speaks both French and English language, whilst urging people to prioritize French as it is the world’s second international language. She added that, she started speaking the language when she was in the class of 7.

Fatima Sonko, a student of Saint Charles School, expressed delight for

witnessing this celebration. “I started learning French when I was in grade 5 and the reason I had taken it seriously was to prepare myself for effective communication in case I travel to French speaking countries,” she said.

Adama Touray, a student of Latrikunda Sabiji Upper Basic School, also

started speaking French language at a very early age. “I’m happy to participate in this celebration, as it comes in different educative, entertaining, and inspiring events,” she said. Touray added that, French is not difficult to learn as people think it is, whilst urging her colleagues to emulate them and build self confidence in them for better understanding of the language.

George Da’ Silver, a French teacher, disclosed how happy he was to be part of the celebrations of the 2017 International Day of Francophonie. “It is good and essential for Gambian students to read French as their second international language. It will help by preparing them for present and future communication. I started teaching French since 2001 and since then, I have seen lots of improvement from my students. I always encouraged and advised them to take the study of the language seriously,” he stated.

According to him, it’s important for students to speak more official languages; urging the education ministry in The Gambia to make French a core subject in the school syllabus.

by Fatou Gassama