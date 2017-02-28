4 Senior Military Officers removed

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Lieutenant Kemo Kanuteh has confirmed to the cartoon that four senior military officers of GAF have been discharged of their duties.

The officers include; Brigadier General Modou Alieu Bah, former interior minister and head of GAF Finance, General Musa Savage, Garrison Commander Kanilai, Brigadier General Modou Sowe, Director of Operations and Logistics and Colonel Modou Lamin Jarju, Director of Intelligence and Security.

by Omar Wally and Fatou Sowe