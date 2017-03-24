43rd Ordinary Session of OMVG Council of Ministers Opens in Banjul

The 43rd Ordinary Session of The Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) Council of Ministers, on Thursday commenced in Banjul, at the Coral Beach Hotel.

The session is attended by delegations from all the four member states; The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

OMVG is sub-regional basin organisation, created on June 30th, 1978. It regroups The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal.

The High Commission of the organisation is the executing agency of the integrated development programmes of the four member countries for rational and harmonious exploitation of the common resources of The Gambia, Kayanga-Geba and Koliba-Co rural river basins.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lassana Fofana, high commissioner of OMVG, described the session as pertinent; for it has availed the staff of the OMVG High Commission to meet with member state delegates and discuss strategies for the rapid implementation of projects contained in the organisation’s river basins’ development programme.

According to him, they were able to mobilize full funding for the interconnection project from eight development partners, such as; World Bank, Kuwait Fund and many more. “We have fulfilled all the conditions for the disbursement in respect of all financing agreements signed under the Energy Project,” he stated.

Commissioner Fofana further requested member states to speed up the process of ratifying the convention on the creation of the Assets

Management Agency of the OMVG Energy Project, which is one of the disbursement conditions of some donors.

He thanked the President of Senegal, His Excellency Macky Sall, for providing OMVG High Commission with new modern and highly functional premises to accommodate its headquarters, whilst applauding the effort of the government of the Gambia in making OMVG stand strong.

He also praised the leaders of the four member states for their confidence and unfailing support in the implementation of the rewarding mission entrusted to the High Commission.

Lamin F. Jawara, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, said the meeting was crucial as it has agendas that were relevant to be discussed.

“The outcome of this meeting will advise and recommend to the council of ministers the resolutions and decisions they will be adopting in relation to the implementation of the OMVG programmes and activities for the 2017 fiscal year, particularly the OMVG Energy Project”, he noted.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of OMVG for steering the affairs of the organisation in an unprecedented manner.

Mustapha Alex da Costa, communication specialist and institutional capacity building consultant, stated that the primary aim and objective of the OMVG were to engender cooperation and integration between the four member states. He added that the OMVG demonstrates strong links between them, not only in terms of the geography of the land scape, but indeed holistically as to their demographics.



by Modou Lamin Jammeh