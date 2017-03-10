4H Gambia Trains Schools on Garden Management

4H Gambia, a rural development charity based in Norway recently trained school-children in North Bank Region on garden management.

The training was designed to build the capacities of 4H club members and schools in the area on basic garden and horticultural production management.

Speaking at the event, Alieu Ceesay, the National Director of 4H Gambia, underscored the importance his organization attaches in complementing the efforts of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in strengthening garden management by providing capacity enhancement and provision of garden tools.

According to him, 4H The Gambia over the years has been engaged in cereal banking, beekeeping, vegetable gardening, horticulture and animal husbandry.

“The two weeks training centred on site selection, water and weed management, proper fencing, pest & disease control and management and types of garden tools needed for production,” he added.

Ceesay used the forum to present garden tools to Changai Lower Basic and Yallal Tankonjala Lower Basic Schools in order to enhance vegetable production and nutritional development of the students.

4H National director thanked the school managements and garden masters in the said schools for their invaluable contribution during the capacity training for students on vegetable production.

Ali Gaye, the lead trainer of the programme commended 4H Gambia for their move, positing that the charity is committed to complementing the efforts of the Department of Agriculture in its quest to enhance food and nutrition security through promoting diversification.

The training on garden management, he went on, was aimed at promoting learning on indigenous knowledge and adoption of recommended practices.

Njie called on vegetable growers in the area to encourage the use of compost manure, proper spacing and staggering to attain good yields and marketing.

He stressed the need for farmers to be capacitise on processing and preservation methods to enhance value addition and avoid post-harvest losses.

The charity also donated sporting gears to Madina Njugary 4H Club, Changai Lower Basic School in Central River Region, Yallal Tankonjala Lower Basic School and Daru Fodayba 4H Club in the North Bank region.

by Binta Bah