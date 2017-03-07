600M Africans Without Electricity Deserve Light -Akon

Alioune Badara Thiam alias Akon, the founder of Akon Lighting Africa Solar Project has stated that the 600M Africans without electricity deserve access to light.

According to him, in many parts of Africa, night time economic activities are practically non-existent, saying women couldn’t make productive use of their time to carry out the most basic household tasks as well as their children who study at night without proper light and complete their homework by candle light, which he said, is an additional expense for parents.

Akon was speaking on Sunday during the launch of the Akon Lighting Africa Solar Project at Sareh Pateh Jamwally, West Coast Region.

Despite his international acclaim in the music world, the superstar has never forgotten his African roots. He is now supporting this lighting project that aims to bring electricity to rural areas across Africa using solar energy.

As the Lighting Project reaches The Gambia, the people of Sareh Pateh Jamwally has rejoiced with great relief after decades of darkness. The natives admitted that the humanitarian initiative couldn’t have come at a more suitable time than now.

“Moreover, without access to electricity, over 3.5 million Africans die every year from harmful pollutants or fires in the home produced by costly and toxic solid fuels,” the Akon revealed.

His continued “To meet these challenges, Akon Lighting Africa seeks to provide a concrete response at grass roots level to Africa’s energy crisis and lay the foundations for future development. Launched in February 2014 by myself, leader, Thione Niang President of Give 1 Project and Samba Bathily President of Solektra International Group, this initiative aims to develop an innovative solar-powered solution that will provide African villages with access to a clean and affordable source of electricity.”

Speaking on behalf of the Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow, Hon Mai Ahmad Fatty, Minister of the Interior highlighted the importance of the project, which he said would create a lot of employment opportunities for the youths when fully rolled out across the country. He commended Akon and his team for a job well done, saying this is an honorable intervention, which the Government of the Gambia is grateful for.

He called on the community members to take good care of the project.

Papa Yusupha Njie, CEO of Unique Solutions underscored the significance of the project, noting that a number of households, villages, community houses, schools and health centres located in rural areas have been connected to electricity for the first time ever. He added that local jobs, primarily for young people, have also been created in these communities, whether for installation of equipment or for maintenance.

The Country Director of Give 1 Project Gambia Alieu Sowe stated that the 5 Million Dalasi project consist of 20 street poles across the village, the village mosque, health centre and community centre are all fully served with electricity. This, he said is a dream come true for Give 1 Gambia and natives of SarehPateh. The Alkalo of the village commended them for a job well done.

by Saffiatou Colley