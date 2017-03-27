7 Arrested in Connection with the Dead of Mauritanian

Seven Police Officers of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) have been arrested in connection with the death of El Hadrami Muhameden Zayid, a Mauritanian national who was residing in Ebo Town, in the Kanifing Municipality, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.



The officers are currently detained, helping the police in their investigation. A postmortem examination was conducted on the deceased and the result indicated that the late El Hadrami Muhameden Zayid was suffering from a Chronic Heart Disease and also suffering from asthma.

The Daily Observer has been reliably informed that high powered delegation led by the Commissioner of Police on Friday visited the late El Hadrami’s family in Ebo Town, to express their sorry to the family.

The officers of Gambia Police Forces also assured El Hadrami’s family members that the matter was going to be investigated and that whoever is found wanting would face justice. The late El Hadrami was married with three wives and survived with six children, three boys and three girls.

The late El Hadrami was laid to rest on Saturday around 11:00am in the morning. The burial was attended by sympathisers, family members from Mauritania, as well as senior members of the GPF.

by Momodou Jawo