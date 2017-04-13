8 GMC Staff Dismissed As strike continues

Eight Staff of The Gambia Milling Corporation (GMC) Ltd have been dismissed and more than hundred others received warning letters from the management of the only flour company in the country.

The dismissed staff are; Habibou Bojang, Mariama Jallow, Amadou Kah, Joseph Carrol, Njaga Joof, Marie Catherine Jarra, Anta Jobe and Omar Saho.

Sources who spoke to our reporter and want to remain anonymous said more than 100 of the Staff of the company received warning letters from the management. “The authorities should do something about this because they are discriminating people in the company,” he added.

Our sources added that on the 11th of April, staffs of the GMC, Official of the Department of Labour (DoL), the Human Resources Manager of GMC, Workers’ Union and the Lawyer of the Company held a meeting at the DoL with a view to bring solution to the impasse.

“The meeting did not go well because the General Manager of the GMC was not present. Official of the DOL asked for the meeting to be rescheduled to next week for the fact that the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Trade has informed them that the minister wants to meet them by next week,” our sources noted.

“We are ready to take up the matter to the highest level. The minister said she is going to meet us and we will table all our demands to her. Are demand is not only about salary increment but Insurance Policy among lots of issues,” our sources who want to remain anonymous.

“The dismissed staff were part of the people that represent us when the police and Workers’ Union held a meeting with the management of GMC with regards to the strikes. The police and the Workers’ Union recommended to the GMC management for them not to victimize those that represent the protesters but they turn deaf ear to the recommendation,” he noted.

by Momodou Jawo