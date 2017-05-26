A Romantic Love Cruises

Beauty Of The Week

Has it ever cross your mind before that there is another better and romantic way to increase the fire of love between you and your partner especially on your holiday trip. Have you ever thought of going on a journey or traveling and you are both left alone (on silent hour). Well another way of enjoying your love life is to cruise around with your partner especially on yacht or ship.

In dating you do not need to lock yourself inside always. You need to change your outing style to ignite the fire of love between two of you. It is always good sometimes you go on a lover’s trip and this could be a short or long distant journey. It could be by sea, road or air depend on how buoyant you are. However, you can equally do this as well by stroll a long distance where you will get tired and relax side by side each other.

It is very romantic to travel on yacht or ship where you can go to deck and sit on the chair with long space in front that you can raise and place your legs. Side by side, on the deck, stretch yourselves on the chairs and have your legs stretch on the long space and look in the horizon. By your side have a bottle of red wine with two glasses for yourselves. Romantically you will feel the cold breeze from the sea passing through your bodies and this will make you feel like cling together forever. Togetherness you will enjoy and be able to count the skies you can see on the cloud. As you do this you engage yourself in a romantic talk that will remain in your memory for long, this you will always like to do.

Take your partner to climax by making it more excitement. Go near the rails to watch the sea. Doing this hold your partner’s hands and raise it to your face for caress among other things this you will feel electrifying. The body chemistry will explain more and tell you what to do as you need no love doctor to put things right for you at such moment. As a woman, place your head on your man’s shoulder while you, as a man will have your hand go behind her back for stroking.

Share more glasses of wine. You, the man have to raise her chin with your hand and while she is raising her head, you should both look deep into each other eyes. This reveal a pure love because her forehead is there waiting for your action. The pleasure of this kind of love will become unbearable and memorable in your love life.

You can try to do this once in a while with your partner and you will always feel more excitement.

Agony Corner

I Am Confused I Don’t Know What To Do

Lovelines,

I am a young lady, precisely 22-year-old. My relationship is just 4 months old with a man I love, cherish and care about. Of recent his ex (they ended relationship before I met him) called and told him that she is pregnant for him. He told me and sought for my advice on this, with my little knowledge I did advise him candidly. However I am scared and confused because I am thinking that I am with someone else husband. Since this unexpected breaking news, I always cry each time I think about it because I have the impression that if I was in her position I might not take it lightly or easy. No doubt this man really loves me but being far from him will make me sick! Still now I don’t know what to do.

Sadat

Well one thing you should know is that ‘love will never want to lose faith, never wanting to give up, and never truly moving on. Love does knowing and praying in the deepest part of what is left of the heart that feel the same.’ So do not lose faith in your love. Definitely a wise and God fearing always consider and think about other. But in this case both of them have broken up before you met each other. Although his main reason for breaking up with her is not convincing and genuine enough like he told you. In order not to complicate issue with some explanation, carry on with him but be very careful and observe him to know if he truly meant his words. This is because if you judge people, you will have no time to love them. However, if you notice that he is not living to his words then sit him down and remind him his respond to you when you advise him at the time he seek for it. And again do not be confused because there is nothing to cry about on this issue. That you are not together yet does not mean you are far from him. Call for more information when you need it. Good luck!

We Cannot Stop Calling Ourselves

Lovelines,

Kindly advise me on what to do on this matter. I am 28. There was a lady with whom I attend the same congregation. We became friends some months ago. We do everything together most times, but now we became so intimate that we cannot do without seeing each other. Recently, I had dreams about her revealing that she is my wife. Even one of the dreams came to past lately. When I told her about the dreams I had she became very furious with me. She said that her mummy had been questioning her about our intimacy, then she told me to stop calling her, but she could not bear it. She flashes me always. I love to marry her, but what can I do?

Boyinck

A dream is a wish your heart makes. At the same time do not forget that your daytime thoughts might have affected your dream life. It is good to have friends from the opposite sex and later the friendship could evolve to be a serious affair that could be transformed into marriage. The girl, I want to believe probably not mature enough or maybe she does not want to offend her mother by coming out openly to confirm her intention and acceptance for you. And also it is not enough to totally believe that what you have dreamt about is the right thing. So allow the lady to come out of her shell if she is of age to bring home a suitor. No one can stop your relationship with her if you are both meant for each other. This does not mean that you should stop calling, she is somehow interesting, like I said give her more time. Therefore just be decent in pursuing your love with her, with time, her mother or anyone else will soft-pedal and welcome you wholeheartedly, you have to warm yourself into her mother’s heart provided the lady is mature enough to handle issues relating to relationship. Good luck!

My Parent Kicks Against

My Choice

Lovelines,

I really commend your work. I am an engineer, and in a relationship with somebody but my parent, dad to be precise, doesn’t want us to marry each other just because the lady once married but the husband passed away in a jiffy period after their marriage. We both met in London and we love each other and my father is the only one left for me. He said not in his lifetime would I get married to the lady.

Sandinge

Well marriage is a desperate thing that not everyone understands that it does not much signify whom one marries. But in some cases it could be something that one can find out the next morning that it was someone else. This might be what he wanted to protect you from. Whatever, think, are you sure that your father has no other reason beside this lady’s former marriage that warrants him against your getting marry to her? You need to dig deep into this matter to avoid you making any mistake that can affect you in future. Your father is the only one left for you, is it that your mother is late and what about your siblings? Well if at all he is the only one left for you let good reasoning inform your decision about what is good for you. Try as much as possible get closer to your father and find out the main reason behind his resisting you from marrying the lady. You might not know, whether it has something to do more than her former marriage. However, maybe your father belongs to the old school that believe in tribal, arranged or clan marriages. Or he is the outgoing type who might have crossed even that your lady’s path at a point. You cannot be too sure! If you are so afraid of not wanting to hurt his feelings, there should be an elderly person in your family that you can approach for assistance and if all entreaties fail, kindly give him some time to have a rethink and maybe in the process, he might leave you with your choice. Handle the situation with care. Try to keep away the lady from this your father’s resistance for now. One more important thing act wisely your father has his own life to live, which he is living and you have yours to live too, which you are trying to live. I am not saying you should disobey him but find out about the main problem as this can help you to take a decision hence you have come up age. Good luck!