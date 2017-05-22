AAITG Organise Open Field Day on HIV/AIDS

The Local Right Programme (LRP8), a project under Action Aid International The Gambia, Kudang Office, over the weekend organised an open field day on HIV/AIDS at Kudang village, in Niamina East District, in CRR South. The aim of the open HIV/AIDS field day was a forum used to discuss about HIV, mode of transmission, prevention and how to avoid stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV.

During the open field day, there were questions and answer and prizes were awarded to mothers and care givers, who answered questions being asked regarding the subject. The question and answer session was meant to motivate and remind mothers about HIV, mode of transmission and prevention. The prizes awarded include the following; buckets, pans, basins, soaps, shoes and many other valuable materials. Many villages participated in the open HIV/AIDS field day across the district.

The LRP8 programme officer, Foday Kanyi, said the aim of the open HIV field day was meant raise people’s awareness on HIV. He said AAITG is partnering the health facilities within Niaminas to prevent HIV transmission in the area. “This partnership has been and will remain strong in the area and stress the need for other sectors to join this partnership and help them in the fight against HIV”, he said.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts and called on others to come forward and join in the fight against stigma and discrimination. He said the health talks conducted by the health workers are very important and urged them to make best use of the messages.

For his part, the HIV/AIDS coordinator at Bansang ART Centre, Muhammed Jatta said HIV/AIDS attacks the body’s immune system and slowly weakens the body’s defense against infection and illnesses like tuberculosis. He reiterated that prevention is the best way to avoid getting HIV and STIs, saying that the disease still has a devastating impact on people’s health and livelihood around the world. He further described how to prevent HIV infection which include abstaining from sex, being faithful to each other and using condom consistently and correctly.

Mr. Jatta pointed out that HIV can be found in blood, semen, vaginal fluid or breast milk of a person infected with HIV.

A community health nurse at Kudang, Ebou Sain disclosed that stigma and discrimination can discourage people from finding out their HIV status. He highlighted the factors contributing to HIV related stigma and discrimination, saying HIV is life threating condition, little understanding about the disease myths and misconceptions about how HIV is transmitted; and associating HIV with specific groups in the community for example gay men, who he said, do have sex with men, injecting drug users, sex workers.

The programme was witnessed by the AAITG Kudang officer programm manager Dr. Saikou E. Sanyang and Alkalo of Kudang.

by Lamin S.M. Jawo