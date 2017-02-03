AAITG Presents 2 Mobile Vans to Worldview The Gambia

Action Aid International-The Gambia (AAITGT) Thursday handed over two mobile clinic vans to Worldview The Gambia at a presentation ceremony held at the ActionAid grounds in Kanifing.

Funded by the Global Fund and coordinated by ActionAid-The Gambia, the donated vans are meant to augment the mobility strength of World View The Gambia to ensure timely and quality health care services to people of the country.

At the presentation ceremony, Omar Badjie, executive director ActionAid -The Gambia, expressed optimism that the mobile vans would go a long way in improving the lives and heatlth care system,by ensuring the delivery of comprehensive health care services to the high risk population and communities in the country.

Badjie maintained that the primary focus of the mobile vans are to provide health screenings and primary care services to geographically and socially isolated population.

The service of the clinic vans, he went on, is intended to provide episodic care to the most vulnerable communities and in some cases serving as the primary medical providers for those, who lack immediate health care when it is needed most.

ActionAid The Gambia’s boss said that the mobile vans would be providing free medical consultations for all communities characterised by high concentration of poverty, large proportions of young people and vulnerable groups with significant health challenges.

He expressed his office’s resolve to work with key shareholders including Ministry of Health and Social Welfare so as to discuss achievements, challenges and the way forward.

He equally called on officials of Worldview The Gambia to ensure proper upkeep of the vans and ensure its periodic maintenance in order for it to last long.

“The vehicles must be kept clean and hygienic at all times to ensure that they are not the cause of diseases transmission”, he noted.

Speaking earlier, Alpha Khan, Deputy Director National Aids Secretariat stated; “If the mobile vans are integrated well they could serve vital functions in the country’s health system”.

Alieu Jammeh of Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, described the move as a step in the right direction, saying his Ministry is mandated to provide accessible, quality and relevant health care services to all.

Receiving the mobile vans on behalf of Worldview The Gambia, Amadou Taal thanked ActionAid The Gambia and Global Fund for what he called complementing government’s efforts in the health sector.

Tall recalled that Worldview The Gambia started operations in the country since 1991 with its parent body based in Sri Lanka.

“Its primary aims are to support health care services and improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable people,” he added.

by Samba Jawo