ACBF Team Discusses Capacity Development Plans With F.J.T.

The minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang (F.J.T.); last Thursday received in her office at State House, a team of officials from the Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) where they discussed viable capacity development plans in the country.

Led by Roger Atindehou, the foundation’s direction of Operations Department, the officials had a broa discussion with Madam Jallow-Tambajang on ways to provide capacity development for Gambians towards national development.

ACBF was established by African governments and their development partners to help build sustainable human and institutional capacity for good governance and development management. On 23 March, 2011, the foundation and The Gambia government signed a membership agreement, which makes it the 35th African country to join the foundation.

Mr. Atindehou told journalists; at the end of their closed-door meeting with Madam Jallow-Tambajang that they were invited by the government to come and assess the country’s capacity and to design plans to move forward. “Our mandate is to help African countries to invest in capacity development for their growth,” Atindehou told journalists.

Mr. Atindehou also said during the discussion, they briefed the Women’s Affairs minister on their mission and activities in the country.

ACBF’s presence in The Gambia began in 2002 with the approval of a USD850, 000 grant for the implementation of The Gambia Public Private Sector Civil Society Interface Capacity Building Project.

In 2008, the foundation approved a four-year USD1million grant to TANGO for the non-state actors support project to strengthen the capacity of non-governmental organisations and non-state actors to engage and dialogue in the public policy process.

As The Gambia continues to forge ahead in its drive to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), capacity development has been highlighted as one of the major constraints in attaining the goals while the high attrition rate and turnover of staff in the civil service led to major capacity constraints, and declining absorptive capacities.

Scarce technical and financial resource needed to address the critical implementation bottlenecks, faced in implementation also aggravated the situation.

