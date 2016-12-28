Accused Cross-examines Witness in Assault Trial

Charles Jaw, an accused person who is standing a charge of assault yesterday cross-examined Isatou Bah, the complainant and first prosecution witness in the case before Magistrate Faal at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

Jaw is accused of assaulting Isatou with a pestle and caused her actual bodily harm on 9th November 2016, at Lamin Kerewan. The action contravenes Section 228 of the Criminal Code Cap 10 Volume III of the 2009 laws of The Gambia.

During cross-examination, Jaw asked the witness to describe exhibit A (a pestle) to the court but the witness said she would not be able to describe it. She said it is a very heavy pestle, saying she still feels an internal pain from the hitting.

Jaw further asked the witness to describe to the court how he hit her with the pestle and the witness said Jaw lifted the pestle and hit her on the head. Mr Jaw however maintained that if he, as a grown man had lifted the pestle up and hit the complaint, she would have sustained multiple internal injuries and she would not have had the time to appear in court.

He added that the witness’s hand would have broken, since she described exhibit A as a heavy object and that she defended herself with her left hand during their fight. He also said the medical report of the complainant stated that she sustained bruises not wounds, saying she cannot even show to the court any part of her body that was bruised.

The witness maintained that all she could say is that she sustained body pain, saying everything that Jaw said was not true. “Your worship, the complainant is putting stones on the picture and I’m really not the type who will take that. What she is saying is a fabrication. I’m a man, if I hit her with a pestle she will not get up,” Jaw said.

The witness however maintained that Jaw was not telling the truth, saying that all the eye witnesses know that he has severely hit her.

Police prosecutor Corporal 3999 Secka then applied for an adjournment of the matter which was granted by the presiding magistrate. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, 3rd January 2016.

by Isatou M Ceesay