ACCUSED OPENS DEFENCE IN ASSAULT TRIAL

Yusupha Johnson, a businessman residing at Jabang village in the Kombo North District of the West Coast Region, on Wednesday opened his defence in a single-count charge of assault

causing bodily harm before Magistrate P. M Sarr of the Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

In his testimony, Johnson recalled that on the day in question, the

complainant came to his compound alone, trying to sell his compound.

According to him, he normally comes to his house with customers to sell it, but he (Johnson) normally made it clear to his (PW1) customers that he owns the compound and not PW1.

He further told the court that one day, PW1 together with three other customers came to his house again, but his wife confronted them and told them that his husband owns the

compound and even went to the extend of showing them where PW1 owns.

According to the particulars of the offense, Yusupha Johnson and two others, names withheld, on or about the 9th of May 2016 at Jabang Village, Kombo North District of the West

Coast Region, they jointly assaulted one Lamin Jallow and Ali Ceesay by

hitting them with a blow, and throwing stones at them, thereby causing them bodily harm.

The case was adjourned to 28th of December 2016 for continuation of evidence.

by Fatou Gassama