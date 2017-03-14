Activists Protest against Demolition of Monkey Park

Over hundred young environmentalists including tourism staff and tourists on Friday staged a mass protest against the Government’s unlawful annihilation of the Bijilo Ecotourism Park.

The protest took the form of a March pass from the park to the main Senegambia junction, where protesters chanted slogans like ‘Save the Nature, the Monkeys Have Decided Too’.

Jointly organised by Climate Watch-The Gambia and Green Up, the peaceful demonstration was aimed at denouncing government’s unlawful demolition of the monkey park and are demanding for an immediate halt to the surveying and leveling work currently underway so as to start restoring the chopped trees.

The Government’s devastation in the Gazetted park, according to protesters, is in gross violation of the National Environmental Management Act, Coastal Zone Management Guidelines and Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations respectively.

“The damaged site is an ecologically sensitive area that houses monkeys, reptiles and indigenous tree species with many other wild floras that are unique to the ecosystem,” they added.

Earlier on, the Ministers of Tourism and Environment held a joint press conference, where Tourism Minister Hamat Bah admitted that the destruction of the park is unlawful; but however stated that the construction process will continue.

The place, he went on, was allocated to Kuwaitis, Qataris and Saudis by the former government to construct hotels and resorts, totaling to 13 hectares of the Bijilo Forest Park.

In an interview with journalists after the protest, Kemo Fatty, the Director of Green-Up, a tree planting initiative, said they are demanding genuine answers from the Government as to the truth behind the allocation and demolition of the park.

Fatty maintained that they will not relent in standing for environmental justice as the inhabitants in the park have a right to life. “We want the Government revive the lost forest park. Afforestation process should start soon because we will not allow any construction activity to take place in the park, as it is a legally protected area,” he added.

The Executive Director of Climate Watch- The Gambia, Saikou Suwareh Jabai, remarked that they will not settle for anything less than an immediate cessation of the so-called construction process and allow restoring the Gazetted park.

Jabai, who doubles as the Green-Up Coordinator, said the unlawful demolition of the ecotourism park, is an indication of the tourism Ministry’s recklessness to the lives of the monkeys, reptiles and birds more despondently a total disregard to the environmental laws.

The Programme Manager of Climate Watch, Omar Malmo Sambou, said the move was a violation of the National Environmental Management Act and thus the perpetrators should be brought to book ‘if it decides to continue the construction process as the tourism minister proposed’.

He reiterated that it is disheartening to see the Government, who should be the primary protector of the environmental laws, violating it.

The Park Manager, Sulayman Jobe, expressed similar frustrations, calling on the authorities to restore the park as it attracts tourists and generates income for the government.

by Samba Jawo