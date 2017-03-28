Aflasafe SNO1 Launched in Gambia

The Food Security and Quality Authority (FSQA) in collaboration with partners on Friday launched the Aflasafe SN01 in The Gambia, at a ceremony held at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Cape Point, Bakau.

Aflatoxin is a poison produced by the soil-inhabiting fungus Aspergillus flavus that infects crops in the field, leading to post harvest losses, common in human food and animal feed. Aflasafe SN01 is a bio-control product that reduces the contamination of aflatoxins in groundnut and maize and can occur throughout the food value chain, compromising food security, health and trade.

Deputizing for the Minister of Agriculture, Sait Drammeh, the Permanent Secretary at the said Ministry, described the launch of the initiative in the country as timely, as it came at a time when The Gambia is ready to address all the issue of Aflatoxin as a whole.

According to him, Aflatoxin continues to pose a major challenge to agricultural productivity and the attainment of food security in the country.

“It is also a major public and animal health problem in addition to having a negative impact on international trade,”.

PS Drammeh posited that ECOWAS is coordinating the implementation of the CAADP for which it has developed the Regional Agricultural policy(ECOWAP) and has also put in place an SPS framework for animal and plant health and food safety within the context of which the issue of Aflatoxin in being addressed.

For his part, Abdou Konlambigue, Managing Director of Aflasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialization Program, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), said Aflatoxin is a poison produced by the soil-inhabiting fungus Aspergillus flavus that infects crops in the field leading to postharvest losses.

“Common in human food and animal feed, Aflatoxin can occur throughout the food value chains, compromising food security, health and trade. It is not a Gambian problem alone.

Aflatoxin causes an estimated 5–30% of liver cancer worldwide, the highest incidence being in Africa (30%). It suppresses the immune system and stunts child growth. Internally, approximately 40% of the produce in African markets exceeds the Aflatoxin maxima allowed. Externally, Africa potentially loses up to USD 670 million annually in lost export opportunities,” he added.

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), he went on, is a non-profit institution that generates agricultural innovations to meet Africa’s most pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and natural resource degradation.

He added; “Working with various partners across sub-Saharan Africa, we improve livelihoods, enhance food and nutrition security, increase employment, and preserve natural resource integrity. IITA is a member of CGIAR, a global agriculture research partnership for food secure,”.

According to him, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has worked closely with the United States Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Research Service (USDA-ARS) and several national partners to develop Aflasafe.

The event brought together different stakeholders such as the food security, processing and marketing corporation among a host of others.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan