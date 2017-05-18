Afreximbank to Invest in Tourism, Others

The president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disclosed that they are looking at making investment in The Gambia up to $500 million.

He disclosed that the investment would be in key areas of tourism and logistics integrated transport that would link port expansion.

The expansion, according to him, would make River Gambia navigable and carry goods and tourists linking it to railway taking goods to all the way to Senegal and Mali.

Benedict Oramah was speaking at Senegambia Beach Hotel, during an interview with journalists shortly after meeting with officials of The Gambia Tourism Board.

The delegation from Afreximbank were in The Gambia at the invitation of President Adama Barrow, to discuss how they could support Barrow’s priority development programmes that touch on variety of areas like agriculture, tourism and infrastructure that would promote the growth of the economy, trade and tourism.

“We are looking at Agriculture especially export agriculture and agro-processing, so that we promote export manufacturing and employment.” He said there are aspects of support that require a financial sector to make sure the banks have access to trade services.

Oramah said so many international banks are withdrawing from supporting number of African countries due to rising compliance cost and they are moving to bridge that gap. “We will be sending a technical team as soon as I return, so that the technical team will begin to work out the full implementations of the identify areas.”

by Omar Wally