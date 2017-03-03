After Gambia Has Decided, Coalition Yet to Decide on Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

The Spokesperson for the Coalition Halifa Sallah has disclosed that after lengthty deliberations by the coalition as to whether they were to contest as independent coalition candidates, two parties have expressed reservations about the issue.

He revealed that the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) have not yet accepted to stand as Independent Coalition candidates in the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Mr. Sallah made this disclosure yesterday at a press conference held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel on the state of preparedness and the position of the coalition in the forthcoming National Assembly Elections slated for 6th April 2017.

Halifa Sallah explained that Coalition 2016 is a tactical instrument designed to effect the strategic objective of bringing about regime change in The Gambia and that he said has been achieved

He stated that the objective of the coalition is to get a majority at the National Assembly in order to make the necessary reforms that are required at the legislative body.

He said the coalition cannot keep on negotiations, adding that they do not want to create confusion and frustration to a point people are saying ‘Gambia Has Decided’ but they have not yet decided on the National Assembly elections.

He noted that if they are going to have independent Candidates, the executive of the coalition is considering the competency of the candidates and their objective is to have a majority at the National Assembly.

by Momodou Faal