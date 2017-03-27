Agric Minister Wants Gambia to be Livestock Exporting Country

The Minister of Agriculture has called on his staff of The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) to redouble their efforts in promoting livestock production to satisfy local demand and enable the country export livestock products.

Omar Jallow alias O.J., was speaking recently at his meeting with GLMA staff at their office in Abuko, as part of his familiarisation tour of institutions under his purview.



“GLMA can be a springboard to help The Gambia export livestock products,” he said.

Minister Jallow spoke of the need to promote livestock production in the country, as alternative source of socio-economic development of the country.

He emphasised that Gambians have been forcing themselves into crop production, not knowing that livestock could be as important as crops, and could make people reach, just like those in other important income generating activities.

He assured of his Ministry’s support in improving livestock production in the country. This, he added, would also help in addressing the morbidity challenges confronting GLMA, with a view to enabling them become more effective in further promoting livestock production activities.

Commenting on the need for GLMA to strengthen its resource mobilization activities, the Agric Minister maintained that collecting of Livestock Tax should be taken up with the Finance Ministry, so that they could be able to run their activities.

He also said that the Abattoir in Abuko should be handed over to the Livestock Dealers Association to manage to ensure a sense of ownership.

While advising dealers to be united and work towards achieving common objectives, Minister Jallow called on GLMA to strengthen partnership with the livestock dealers association, towards enhancing growth.

Hon. Jallow also spoke of the need to reconsider the issue of middlemen; to ensure that farmers also benefit.

He further expressed the need to check and ensure that hygienic meat is taken to family houses for consumption.

The Agric Minister spoke of the need to have another livestock slaughtering house in Banjul, and stressed the need to find a solution to the surge of price of meat in the country.

“The meat price is expensive, and there is a need to find a solution to such challenges, to ensure affordable meat price. GLMA has a role in reducing meat prices in the country,” he added.



by Madi S. Njie