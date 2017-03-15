Agriculture Minister Begins Tour of Projects, Institutions

The Minister of Agriculture, Omar Jallow, alias OJ over the weekend visited institutions and projects under his purview.

The minister and the tour team visited the Planning Services Unit of the ministry before proceeding to the Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU) and the Food and Agricultural Sector Development Project (FASDEP) housed at Cape Point, Bakau. He also visited Agricultural Model Horticulture Centre in Wellingara and the Department of Livestock Services, the Nema Project, both in Abuko before finally winding up his tour with a meeting with the Livestock Dealers Cooperative Society.

Accompanied by senior staff of his ministry, Minister Jallow’s tour was characterized by meetings with staff ranging from directors to drivers and cleaners. He visited offices as well as projects and sites.

At the FASDEP project in Bakau, a micro-garden including cabbages, garden eggs, tomato, pepper, among others grown on Framed-Tables, on which nylon bags are spread, with soil sprinkled on it- mix with manure, was among places visited.

During meetings held with the respective departments and units, staff lamented challenges in getting the required facilities, ranging from deteriorating capacities, and morbidity constraints. They also explained numerous projects being embarked upon, but called for more donors funding to enhance staff capacity, and improve on extension services. At the Agricultural Planning Service unit an in-depth discussion on the defunct data system was discussed and proposals on the way forward made. While assuring of his support to reactivate data collection system, the minister also called for staff commitment and dedication to services.

At the Nema Conference Hall in Abuko, project staff explained various projects being embarked upon and highlighted numerous challenges confronting them, while the minister continue to assure that his office is open to them towards addressing challenges and enhance development.

The final meeting for the first week of the Minister’s visit of line departments was the Livestock Dealers Cooperative Society at the Abbateur in Abuko.

by Alhagfie Babou Jallow