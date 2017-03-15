Ahead of N/A Elections, NCCE Voter Education Reaches LRR

As the race to the National Assembly intensifies, the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) is currently busy on its civic and voter education in communities in the Lower Region Region, to create more awareness among locals.

The community outreach is designed to educate LRR communities on their civic rights as far as the National Assembly election is concern.

Junkung Saidy, a senior Civic Education Officer at the NCCE, told local communities that holding elected leaders into accountable is the only way to avoid misusing their positions.

Saidy informed the locals that NCCE was established under the National Council for Civic Education Act 1998, with the constitutional mandate as provided for in Section 199 of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.

“It is part of NCCE’s mandate to educate electorate about their civic rights and as far as the forthcoming National Assembly election is concern,” Saidy stated.

He posited that it is through their votes that they can make a change without anyone deciding for them, affing that their vote is their voice.

NCCE senior Education officer reminded the communities that as Gambians everyone is equal before the law, thus they should cast their vote to any candidate of their choice without any pressure.

Saidy advised electorate to cast their vote for someone who can fight for their rights and needs at the parlimentary, but not for someone who will just be at the Assembly for his/her personal interest.

Madam Jaila Jallow and Abdul Jallow both from Demati village in Jarra East, all commended NCCE for the move.

Elsewhere in Dongoroba village, Fatou Dem and Omar Bah, urged NCCE to continue with such laudable initiatives, saying their countrywide outreach ahead of the last presidential election, has paid dividend.

Meanwhile, NCCE community outreach will continue to 29 other communities in the Lower River Region, while similar sensitisation is underway in the West Coast Region.

by Lamin B. Darboe