Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Holds Annual Convention for Elderly

The 10th National Annual Convention of Majlis Ansarullah, The Gambia for the elderly men wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat recently came to an end at Baitus Salam Mosque, in Tallinding.

During the event, the elders prayed for the peace, progress and harmony of the country.

Delivery his closing remarks, Amir Baba F. Trawally reminded members about the importance of Salat, which is a fundamental teaching of Islam; the very reason for our creation and what best way can ‘we worship Allah the Almighty than Salat which also happens to be the second pillar of Islam’.

According to him, Allah the Almighty has commanded that the very best way we should worship Him is through prayers which is the bedrock and foundation of every other type and manner of the worship of Allah ‘subhanawatala’.

“Hence He emphasises the observance of prayers in many parts of the Holy Quran. So as true servants of the Almighty Allah, we should always be regular and punctual in our Salat. As elders of the Jamaat we should set the standard and be examplary to the younger ones. Prayer purifies our souls and cleanses us from all sins and dirt, makes us righteous, gives us peace of mind, comfort of the heart and through it we can attain the nearness of Allah the Almighty and be winners of His pleasure, ” he added.

Amir Trawalley quoting the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi regarding the subject stated; “The Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi (on whom be peace) said that Salat alone is the virtue that dispels satanic weaknesses and that Satan wishes man to stay away from Salat because he knows it is Salat that would purify man. Fasting during Ramadan, according to him, comes once every year and Zakat is for the well-off to observe, however, Salat is for everyone and should be observed, seeking Allah’s bounties for the treasures of Allah are always brim-full all that is needed is the certainty that one is standing before an All-hearing, All-Seeing Being Who can provide in a split second if He wishes so so. Just as a soldier would never surrender his best weapon in a battlefield Salat is the most excellent weapon for a believer and a believer should safeguard it at all costs”.

Speaking at the opening session of the Convention, the National President of Majlis Ansarullah The Gambia, Brother Boido Kandeh welcomed the participants at the Ijtema and informed them that as elders, they should be strong and actively participate in all Jamaat activities and also show great examples to others. He also gave them a brief report on the activities of Majlis Ansarullah The Gambia throughout the year.

Other speakers at the event included Bro. Musa Sanneh, Bro. Demba S. Bah, on the topics, The Holy Quran as a Divine Revelation and Its Protection Against Corruption, The Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W)was a Statesman and as a Mercy for the Universe, Institution of Khilafat: Types and Blessings of Khilafat and Hazrat Imam Mahdias: Resemblance with Hadhrat Issaas and Signs of Advent respectively.

Heads of the Senegalese and Guinea Bissau delegates also gave statements. The convention was graced by almost 200 Ansar from all over the country and delegations from Senegal and Guinea Bissau.