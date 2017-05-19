AIUWA Students Elect New Executive

The American International University West Africa (AIUWA) Students’ Union recently elected new executive to steer the affairs of its students’ union.

The development, which was in pursuant to AIUWA students’ union constitution, was conducted by the electoral committee at the said school.

During the electoral process, veteran student leader, Ebrima Bah went on unopposed for the position of student’s union president.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Ebrima Bah promised a wave of change in student union leadership at the said university.

He reminded the students that the university is on the brink of realising its true greatness and ready for its next period of growth and achievement, but only ‘if they work together as one team’.

Bah promised to promote peaceful coexistence among different foreign and local students in the institution, highlighting lack of finance and the under participation of the AIUWA administration in union activities, as of the challenges hindering the development of students at the university.

However, he expressed optimism that his team will overcome some of these hurdles with the support of the administration.

Bah, was one of the five Gambians to benefit from a leadership training in Accra, Ghana, in 2015, courtesy of the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI).

Meanwhile, the new executive comprises of highly capable and influential students, who are committed to raising the flag of both the students and academic staff of this noble institution.

It could be recalled that Ebrima Bah, served as president of The Gambia College Students Union from 2014/2015 academic year and Secretary General of the National Union of Gambian Students (NUGS).

by Jainaba D. Jatta