ALASP Has Promoted Jamwally to the World ….Residents

Following the inauguration of Akon Lighting Africa Solar Project (ALASP), at Jamwally-Sarre Pateh, in the West Coast Region, beneficiaries of the community have spoken about tremendous impacts and popularity the project has brought to the village.

For Demba Bah, the Alkalo of the village, the impact of this humanitarian project has made Jamwally a household name across the country now.

Bah was speaking to journalists, recently during a follow-up visit to the village by Papa Yusupha Njie, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Solutions and other officials. The visit was purposely to assess the progress made since the inauguration of the pilot project.

According to the Alkalo, with the coming of this solar lightening project now, even little children are comfortable to go as far as more than 200 metres at night without fear.

“The elderly people are now going to the mosque to observe Fajr prayer on time and business operates till late at night. Some of the students use the school to study at night and the Quranic school now teaches during night hours.” Bah added.

Alieu Sowe, a video club manager noted that the project is helping them in many ways, emphasising the importance of electricity.

“Now one finds it very hard to survive without electricity and people charge their phones and pay little amount to help sustain the business. We are operating free of charge for now, but a fee will be attached for people to watch movies or football games. This is really going to help in employment opportunities for the youths of my home town.” he said.

Alieu Suwareh, a salon owner, the project would help him to advance from using local comb to electric barbing machine. “We are grateful to the project and hope to see more development for Jamwally in the near future.”

Papa Yusupha Njie, expressed satisfaction with what he has seen so far, saying the idea was to go back and sound the opinions of the beneficiaries, which he said, would be used as a basis to champion the project in the rest of the country.

“Our project is looking at places where NAWEC finds it very difficult to operate and provide them with solar energy, as we have already identified those locations across the country, and will subsequently reach all targets, “he noted.

Njie spoke about plans to train and give opportunity to young people of the town, who will be responsible for taking care of the installations and other related operations.

However, CEO Njie was quick to add that they will be paid for the service, while affirming that the video club will be a money-generating avenue to pay the school teaching that is doing the service voluntarily.

The foundation stone for a new community centre has already been laid.

by Saffiatou Colley