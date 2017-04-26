Alkalolu Urged to Desist From Wrongful Issuance of National Documents

The minister of the Interior Mai Ahmed Fatty has warned Alkalolu, chiefs and medical health officers to desist from giving village supporting documents to non-Gambians. He said non-Gambians who are on the habit of acquiring national documents through illegal process should be ready to go to prison.

The Interior minister made this remark on Monday during his maiden visit to The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) Biometric and Passport Unit in Banjul. The visit was part of his familiarisation tour of visiting institutions under his purview.

He said when it comes to their notice that a document is wrongfully issued; the Ministry of The Interior would not hesitate to execute the full function of the law against those individuals. “We will apply the full force of the law. If you are an Alkalo, you will be removed, if you are a Chief, the law will deal with you, if you are a National Assembly Member (NAM), we will apply the relevant laws and you are going to face the consequences,” he warned.

“It is important that we have our foundation document correct,” he emphasised, noting that there are people out there who wanted to access Gambian passport. “We know it is important we maintain personal integrity in our documents because people are caught outside this country that are not Gambians, but in some instances, are in possession with Gambian passports. They damage the reputation of our country, they destroy our national integrity,” he added.

The government, he said, would do everything possible to stop that, because they have nothing but their sovereignty and vital documents are essential in that process. “Am here sending a message to our local authorities, the alkalolu, chiefs and the district and municipal authorities not to grant documents to those that are not eligible for it,” Interior Minister Fatty stated.

Decentralisation of Biometric

The Interior minister added that decentralisation of Biometric was a necessity. The Ministry of Interior, he noted, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow would make sure that if the project has to succeed, they have to get Biometric centers across the country.

“My Ministry will give you the enabling environment. We have the support of the president. We cannot talk about internal security without immigration because you control our boarders. We are going to make some changes and these changes are painful because people are going to be affected. We have the mandate of Gambian people who opted for change, thus the system must change”.

For his part, the director general of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) Pa Babucarr Mboob, commended The Interior minister for embarking on this significant tour, adding that it would enable them to chart a way forward.

The GID boss added that the Immigration Department is doing everything possible to ensure that non-Gambians are not been issued passports, revealing that just two weeks ago, a man has been convicted for representing Senegalese whom he claimed were Gambians.

Lamin Daffeh, the commissioner of ID card and Sang C.N.T. Mendy at the interview panel of the Biometric Passport both dwelled on the significance of the tour.

by Momodou Jawo