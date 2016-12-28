Alleged Assailant Charged in Court

A man from Brufut was yesterday arraigned at the Bundung Magistrates’ Court, charged with assault but he denied the accusation.

Being tried before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Cherno Touray has been accused of assaulting Buba Marong in Brufut on December 8, this year.

He was granted a court bail in the sum of D15, 000 with one Gambian surety who must deposit a valid identification card with the court.

Several cases were also called in the court but they could not proceed.

by Modou Kanteh