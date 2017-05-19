Alleged Murderers of Daba Marena Charged

Gambia’s former Interior Minister and eight soldiers have been charged before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing Daba Marena; a one-time Director General of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Manlafi Corr, Ebou Lowe, Alieu Ceesay, Alpha Bah, Julia and Masireh Jammeh.

Mr. Sonko, alongside Lt Yusupha Sanneh, Sgt Sainey Jammeh Aka Chess, Saikou Jallow, Lt Micheal Sang Correa, Captain Micheal Jatta, Major Sanna Manjang, Major Mustapha Sanneh and Borra Colley are accused of unlawfully conspiring amongst themselves to wit committed murder, sometime in the year 2006 within Foni.

They are also alleged that with malice aforethought, jointly and unlawfully caused the death of Daba Marena; a one-time Director General of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Manlafi Corr, Ebou Lowe, Alieu Ceesay, Alpha Bah, Julia and Masireh Jammeh by shooting them with a gun and threw their carcasses inside an old well near Bunuborr village in Foni.

When the case was called, the police prosecutor Inspector S Sanyang applied under Section 69 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused persons. He also cited Section 62(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the matter to be transferred to the superior court that has the jurisdiction to try the case.

By Lama S Jallow