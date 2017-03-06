AM Not An Executive Adviser Says Coalition Spokesperson

The Spokesperson of the Coalition government Halifa Sallah has clarified his role as an adviser at the presidency, saying he is not an executive adviser and he is not paid by government.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at a hotel in Senegambia, Mr. Sallah told journalists that he is also not part of the executive.

He pointed out that an executive adviser must receive pay from government and would be driving a government vehicle plus other benefits.

According to him, an adviser cannot be with the President 24 hours everyday a week. He added that there are government Ministers and Ministries who carry out their functions.

by Momodou Faal