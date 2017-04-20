Ambassador Yabou Calls for Continued Cooperation With Spain

The Gambian Ambassador to Spain Mr. Lang Yabou has urged the authorities of the Municipality of Blanes and other cities in Catalonia, Spain to continue to cooperate more with The Gambia in the areas of education, health, capacity building, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, trade and investment, youth and women empowerment, among others.

Ambassador Yabou made this remark recently during a courtesy call on the lord mayor of Blanes, Mr. Miguel Lupianez, according to a press release sent to this medium from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambian Abroad.

Ambassador Yabou extended greetings from His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow and people of The Gambia to the gathering.

He seized the opportunity to pay special homage to all leaders for the significant roles they played in pre and post independent Gambia and also recognized, while paying special tribute and gratitude to all leaders and ordinary Gambians both home and abroad for their struggle to see that there is dignity in The Gambia.

He further informed the mayor and his staff about the key areas identified by government for progress and development in The Gambia as highlighted in His Excellency the President’s independence speech.

According to him, The Gambia has changed for good and the New Gambia under His Excellency Adama Barrow, has given Gambians a new lease of life; a Gambia that is ready and committed to play once again its rightful role in the comity of Nations.

Ambassador Yabou therefore, called on all Gambians to support the government of His Excellency President Barrow and to exercise a little bit of patience to allow the government to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The ambassador hailed the positive roles played by Spain and Gambians in Spain in the development endeavours of The Gambia and conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Spain particularly the region of Catalonia for the cooperation and support to The Gambia.

The Lord Mayor Miguel Lupianez, thanked the ambassador for the visit and seized the opportunity to congratulate the president of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia for the peaceful resolution of the political impasse.

Independence Day Celebration

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Madrid, Spain in collaboration with the Gambian community and friends of The Gambia on Saturday 25th March, 2017, celebrated the 52nd Independence Anniversary and the advent of the new Gambia under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow in Blanes City, Catalonia Region, Spain.

The celebration was attended by a large crowd comprising of the lord mayor of Blanes and his staff, representatives of the mayors of Malgrat city, Banyoles city, Lloret de Mar city, Calella city, the honorary consuls of The Gambia in Barcelona and Girona and the Gambian Community in Spain. The massive turnout in Blanes to witness the auspicious occasion was a manifestation of love for The Gambia by Gambians and non-Gambians alike.