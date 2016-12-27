AmCham Holds Congress

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) recently held its first congress meant to promote women in entrepreneurship. The ceremony was held at a hotel in Kololi.

The non-profit making private sector membership organisation’s main purpose is to promote and facilitate trade between The Gambia and the United States of America. It also seeks to promote entrepreneurship development, helping start-ups and businesses to grow.

Speaking at the congress, Ndey Awa Khan-Ceesay, the acting president of AmCham, stated that as the new calendar winds down, they consider it prudent to convene a congress which would provide the platform for candid and open discussions on their concerns and needs, aimed to make their businesses thrive. This, she added, will also create more jobs.

The congress, she went on, will further give them the opportunity to convincingly put together genuine concerns and recommendations to the authorities as the New Year draws closer.

The acting president call on the members to formalise their memberships and pay their subscription fees to enable them sponsor programmes and activities that will provide useful business strategies.

Since its inception, she went on, members of AmCham and even non members benefitted immensely from the facilities that AGOA presented, citing regular shipment of containers carrying Gambian products for exports to USA enjoying preferential treatment.

She also thanked the American embassy in The Gambia, for being the backbone of AmCham.

Khan-Cessay highlighted some of their activities for 2017 and therefore called on all to come out in their numbers to make their fund-raising dinner a success, the proceeds of which, she added, will be used to set up a container to assist the AmCham women entrepreneurs who are sending products to the USA.

Haddy Dandeh Jabbi, FLAG representative, underscored her association’s resolve to contribute to the development and realisation of the rights of women and children in The Gambia over the past 10 years.

She said in its capacity as one of the leading organisations responsible for spearheading and advocating for women and children’s rights, FLAG has identified quite a few hindrances in women’s growth as far as their socio-economic progress is concerned.

According to her, in many of their trainings and sensitisations they have learned that quite a significant number of women in rural areas are unaware of the fact that they can legally have ownership of land. She described women as the driving force of the country’s economy.

Fatou Saine-Gaye of Gaye Nyorro Hair Plus and Abdoulie M Touray, both expressed delight at the turn-out and challenged members to work hard for the sustainable development of their businesses and the country as a whole.

Kebba Tamsir Njie, the chief execution officer of AmCham gave the vote of thanks.

by Lama S Jallow