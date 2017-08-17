Another Soldier Arrested As Investigation Deepens

Military Police of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) have on Monday arrested one Staff Sergeant Malick Bojang, as investigations into the alleged WhatsApp Group Chat deepens.

Staff Sgt. Bojang, according to our sources, is currently being detained at the Yundum Military Barrack.

When contacted, the public relations officer (PRO) of GAF, Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the development, saying Bojang was invited for questioning and was later arrested as investigation into the alleged WhatsApp Chat Group intensifies.

At the time of filing this report, Staff Sgt. Malick Bojang was not charged and family members were allowed to see him at his detention centre at Yundum Military Barrack.

Staff Sgt. Bojang is the latest soldier to be arrested by the Gambian security agents, as investigation continues into alleged WhatsApp Chat Group by some elements in the force, who were apparently engaged in alleged mutinous, defamatory, scandalous and unethical misconducts.

by Momodou Jawo