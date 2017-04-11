APRC Candidate Rejects Election Results

Gibbi Bah, the APRC candidate for Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency has rejected the recent concluded National Assembly Election results of his constituency, saying there was no transparency.

Speaking to The Daily Observer in an interview, Mr. Bah said the election results of his constituency was not fair. His claim however, contradicts the observations made by both EU and AU who described the elections as free and fair.

“I totally reject the result, because there was no transparency; in most of my result sheets, the presiding officers’ names and their signatures were not there, which is fraud”.

According to him, in one of the counting centers’, his agent was present and his ballots were counted four times before the final result was announced.

On the spot counting, he disclosed that his result was 4, 422 votes and the UDP candidate got 4, 608.

Mr. Bah further informed The Daily Observer that during the announcement of the results by the IEC, his figure of 4, 422 remained and the UDP candidate’s result was also read as 4, 608.

When they tabulated the results, he said, the UDP candidate got 4,468 instead of 4,608, which he said, cast doubts in his mind.

According to him, he would file a petition to the IEC and distribute it to his bureau.

Yusupha Jarju, the campaign manager and coalition agent at the counting center disclosed that after tabulating the results back home with his campaign team and Mr. Bah himself, they found out that the UDP candidate got 4, 468 instead of 4, 608. According to him, this shows a surplus of 140 votes on the side of the UDP candidate’s result.

by Binta Jammeh