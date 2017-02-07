APRC ‘No Retreat, No Surrender’ Group Meets

A group of honest and loyal supporters of the former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) party over the weekend joined the bigwigs of the party to discuss a way forward for the party as well as their participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission is preparing to conduct the National Assembly Elections in pursuance to section 96 of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.

“Strategy is how to come back to power through every democratic means. You don’t remain docile and inactive or cornered to be toyed around with at the whims and caprices of anybody,” a senior member of the interim coordinating committee of the party was heard saying.

He added, “Time is going, and if we don’t bring everyone on board and communicate as one family, before long, agood chunk of the party millitants would have gone on their own, because nobody will remain inactive forever”

The APRC governed the Gambia from 1994 to December, 2016, after it leadership decided to relinquished power to the present president, following the controversial December 1 and 5th election results announcements that nearly plunged the Gambia into violence.