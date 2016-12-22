APRC Petition Mentioned at Supreme Court

The Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle who is also the president of the Supreme Court of the Gambia, on Wednesday adjourned the election petition case filed by the Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (AP RC) party to 10th January 2017 for mention and hearing.

The case was brought before the said court challenging the controversial December 1st presidential election results which was declared twice by the chairman of the electoral commission with each of the three different candidates emerging with two different results in the same elections.

When the case came up in the chambers of the chief justice, Saffie Sankareh the solicitor general and legal secretary and K Kah represented the Attorney General while Lawyer Edward A. Gomez appeared for the Petitioner.

When it was mentioned, the Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle said the panel of judges were appointed since July from Nigeria and Sierra Leone and it’s a matter of them coming ahead of the adjourned date to look into the petition.

“We are trying to maximize on time” he said, an apparent reference to the fact that the term of office of the current president is supposed to end on the 18 of January 2017 . The electoral commission was not served to appear in court, therefore the CJ said that they be served immediately.

Dozens of APRC supporters and loyalists filled the courthouse.

For the sake of clarity, the Chief Justice told journalists covering the proceedings that the essence of the sitting was for mention but since the 1st respondents were not served for the interest of justice the case shall be adjourned.

He further clarified that the Judiciary has structures and that they operate according to those structures. He thus cautioned the newsmen to contribute to maintaining the peace and stability in the country by disseminating the truth to the world.

Also speaking to the press was the counsel for the petitioner, Edward Anthony Gomez. He said what they brought in court was to challenge the results of December 1 presidential elections, in which the opposition coalition candidate, Adama Barrow was given victory.

Lawyer Gomez disclosed that on 5th December, 2016 the same IEC came up with a rectification that there was an error on the results, and this is the decision they are challenging in court.

The case was adjourned to the 10th January, 2017 for mention and hearing.

By Lama S. Jallow