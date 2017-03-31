APRC Serekunda Candidate Vows to Empower Youth

Seedy Bojang, the APRC candidate vying for Serekunda Constituency in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections has vowed to empower and defend the rights of youth with regards to freedom and employment.

Speaking to The Daily Observer, Mr. Bojang said, among his plans, if elected is to verify the ongoing rumour of the government signing an agreement with EU to deport Gambians in Europe who have embarked on the illegal journey.

“If this information is true, then the government is not doing justice to the young people who have spent thousands of Dalasis to embark on this journey. Many young people from Serekunda are among them and I won’t allow them to be sent back home just like that,” he stressed.

According to him, Serekunda needs attention as far as development is concerned. This, he added, was due to the fact that Serekunda is the pride of the Municipality, thus it attracts lot of attention, particularly the tourists. He further called on the people of the constituency to vote him for the development of their habitat.

Mr. Bojang, however, expressed confident of leading the polls in April 6th elections.

by Saffiatou Colley