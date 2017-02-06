APRC Unveils Interim Committee

Following several consultative meetings that included APRC National Assembly Members, Desk Officers, Former Cabinet Ministers and other stakeholders, the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) have identified people to serve in the Interim Coordinating Committee.

The release from the APRC bureau reads:

Following recent political developments in the Gambia, the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction APRC wishes to inform and assure the General Public, Party Supporters, Loyalist and Vanguards that the party remains strong and will continue to actively participate in the political and democratic dispensation of the Country. To this end, the party has come up with the APRC Bureau, National Coordinating Committee that will work with the APRC Bureau, National, Regional, District, Ward and Village Level Committees to revive and sustain it as the greatest Political Party in The Gambia.

Following several consultative meetings that included APRC National Assembly Members, Desk Officers, Former Cabinet Ministers and other stakeholders, the following people have been identified to serve in the Interim Coordinating Committee.

1) Honorable Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Majority Leader of the House and APRC National Assembly member for Serekunda East was nominated as the APRC National Coordinator.

2) Honorable Musa Amul Nyassi Ex. Minister of Regional Government ‘ Lands as APRC Spokersperson.

3) Honorable Netty Baldeh National Assembly Member for Toumana Constituency as APRC General Secretary.

4) Honorable Abdoulie Suku Singhateh, National Assembly Member for Lower Baddibu as head of Fundraising Committee.

The General Public, Party Supporters and Loyalist, Vanguards are furthermore informed that the APRC will participate fully in the upcoming National Assembly Election and Local Government Election.