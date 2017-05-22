APRC Will Form the Next Gov’t. -Fabakary Tombong Jatta

The Interim Party leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) Fabakary Tombong Jatta has said with confidence and optimism that the next government after Barrow’s first term would be formed by the APRC Party.

The former majority leader said this over the weekend at Kanilai, where over thousands of APRC supporters and militants gathered for a National Conference.

That well-attended conference which came to close on Sunday was held for the party supporters to chart a way forward after the post-December political standoff.

Hon. Jatta commended the APRC militants and supporters who he said even under very difficult circumstances continued to rally behind the party and still supporting it.

“I can tell you that only 10% of the people who attended this significant event are being transported by the executive committee, but the rest of them all came on their own. This is a manifestation of their continued unshakable love and support to the APRC and its leadership,” he said.

He continued: “For the interest of the APRC Party and former President Yahya Jammeh, we are ready to die but will remain loyal to former President Yahya Jammeh. We will continue to defend the ideals of the great APRC party. I could see you still been patiently sitting even when the electricity went off. You bore the hotness and remain seated in the hall. This clearly manifest that the party will regain its glories,” Jatta noted.

“Even if we are going to die we will do everything possible in ensuring that the APRC Party live up to expectation in ensuring that it regain power. We will make sure that the party doesn’t die, for the fact that APRC is a democratic party, a party whose members are very disciplined,” he said.

A veteran politician cum educationist, the former majority leader also commended the former president of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh Babili Mansa for the unprecedented development he brought to The Gambia from 1994 to 2017.

“Every region of the country has at least witness two or more remarkable developments,” he said.

The APRC mobiliser general, Yankuba Colley who doubles as the mayor of the Kanifing Municipality dwelled on the significance of the forum, adding that it would enable them chart the way forward.

“Former President Jammeh is in our heart,” he said, we are not surprised if we sit here today experiencing electricity goes, which shows the inefficiency of the current government.

Like the interim chairman of the party, the Kanifing mayor also said with confidence and optimism that the next government of The Gambia will be formed by the APRC Party through democratic means.

“We will continue to sing songs for former president Jammeh and praise him for he has done a lot for The Gambia,” he said.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala, Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi and the APRC Party spokesperson, Seedy Njie both spoke at length on the significance of the convergence.

APRC led The Gambia from 1996 to 2017, after a 1994 coup, at the backdrop of a cloud of uncertainty surrounding all sectors of our society, in terms of infrastructural development, education, health delivery system.

The Revolution saw the commencement of reconstruction work in earnest, embarking on projects such as construction of roads, schools, the establishment of the first university programme, and health facilities, among others.

by Momodou Jawo