APRC’s Attorney Breaks the Silence

The Attorney representing the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party has given his maiden interview to the Daily Observer after the controversial December election result, which puts the country in a political dilemma.

Lawyer Edu Anthony Gomez, a seasoned lawyer in The Gambia said that his stand to serve as attorney for the former president Yahya Jammeh was inline with the pursuit of his professional career. He added that the petition he filed on behalf of former president Jammeh at the Supreme Court now awaits for the court to decide.

The petition

Lawyer Gomez said that he would not speak more about the petition because it is before the court and await legal decision, adding that President Adama Barrow is his president and that of all Gambian irrespective of political affiliation. He revealed that he whole-heartedly went to President Adama Barrow, then president elect and personally congratulated him of his victory.

The Lawyer stated that the decision of the former president to challenge the election results was his constitutional right which all came in after different results of the December election were announced by the Independent Electoral Commission which doubted the former president as to whether the result announced were accurate and reflect the true decision of the Gambian people.

“In my honest opinion as a legal practitioner, everybody has a right to go to court and ask for a fair hearing. It is for the courts to determine whether or not the elections were duly and properly conducted or whether the results as promulgated were accurate. This is the process that was on which need to file a petition. It is for the court to determine after careful consideration of all the evidences (documentary and oral) before it whether former president Jammeh’s complain has merit or not. It may be that the figures may not be accurate”.

As to whether the lawyer will continue following the petition case, he said; “truthfully, certain things has to be soughed out first, because right now I am not even sure what is going on. It is very important that a client and his lawyer are communicating, that communication is very important, because from communicating I will be able to receive further instructions from my client and I will also be able to advise my client on matters of law, convenience, technicality and reality. But the honest truth is, I have not been in communication with my client.”

The Rumour in town

Lawyer E.A Gomez also dispelled the rumour circulating in town that the former president gave him USD400, 000.00 or D2, 800,000.00 in conduct of the petition case. He made it clear that he never received a single Dollar from the ex-president Jammeh saying that he belief in kindness.

“I never asked for USD 400, 000. 00 and I was never given such amount not even a single Dollar. Not one dalasi of D2, 800,000.00 reached us. Its possible that he paid it through an intermediary but that money never reached us. If people thing that I made a fortune out of this case, nothing can be further away from the truth. I was in pursuit of my professional career. I also have to make this very clear that me representing the APRC and the ex president was purely from a professional point of view.”

Ethically, he went on, a lawyer cannot refuse to represent a client because that client has committed the most heinous or the most gruesome offense or the client happens to be more popular, the lawyer cannot turn back and say look am sorry but I cannot represent you.

Lawyer Gomez added that he has not contributed to any problem during the political impasse saying that he was professionally representing his client. “Am not the one who is petitioning, it is former president Yahya Jammeh, who was petitioning, I just have to put his case before the court”, he said.

Court Boycott

Lawyer Gomez further told the Daily Observer that his decision of not siding with the Gambia Bar Association’s decision to boycott the courts was that he was in pursuit of the truth. “Those lawyers knew very well that there is nothing that I did that was morally, ethically or professionally wrong. Virtually every election that is contested, petitions go to the courts. Even the current president Buhari of Nigeria was involved in many petitions. Petitions have to go through a principle of test and veracity, so I don’t know what is so special about this case. This is an opportunity for the Gambia to show the whole world that we are democratic”.

The senior lawyer said that his decision to leave the country was well understood by his client, ex president Jammeh.

He finally use the opportunity to congratulate President Adama Barrow, his new cabinet and Gambians as a whole and further called for good governance, peace, prosperity and togetherness.

by Meita Touray