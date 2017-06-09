AQFOBA Donates 300 Qurans to Mosques, Islamic Schools

Al-Quran Foundation Banjul (AQFOBA), a local charity recently donated 300 Qurans to six mosques and several other Islamic schools and individuals in the country.

The distribution exercise held recently, is part of the charity’s quest to promote the teaching and learning of Quran.

Speaking at a recent presentation ceremony, Modou Lamin B. Bah, the president of the organization, said the distribution exercise was part of the charity’s Ramadan package this year.

According to him, the foundation bought some Qurans with the help of their main partner and imam of Swansea City in the United Kingdom, one Sheikh Mahmud Sayeed.

“These Qurans were given to two mosques and a Madrassa in Sinchu, one mosque and madrassa in Sanyang, a mosque and a madrassa in Siffoe, both in Kombo South and two mosque and a madrassa in Banjul” he remarked.

Bah added: “Other distributions were made to other individuals who teach the Holy Quran as well as others who will be using it for recitation”.

He outlined that his charitable has been undertaking this kind of humanitarian services for the past few years.

“We don’t only venture into distribution of Qurans during Ramadan but we also do other humanitarian services in other months such as; payment of school fees for the needy, given out meat during Tobaski feast among other activities” he added.

In receiving the holy books, Alhagie Muhammed Darboe, an imam in one of the mosques at Sanyang, described the move as laudable and that it will enable more people to learn the Holy Quran.

“We have about 400 students studying the holy Quran, and this donation will give chance to others who don’t have the Quran to be able to have access to it and make learning very easy for them. I am taking this opportunity to thank the charity organization, and am praying to Allah for their success”.

Sheikh Ceesay, an imam at Sinchu Baliya, echoed similar sentiments.

He thanked the donors for their foresight.

by Isatou M. Ceesay